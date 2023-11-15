North Korea Tests New Solid-Fuel Engines for Ballistic Missiles

North Korea announced that it has successfully tested new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The country's military scientists conducted the tests on November 11 and November 14, 2023. Independent journalists were not allowed to cover the event, and the authenticity of the provided image cannot be verified.

