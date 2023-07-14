HEAD TOPICS

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Coach Mike O'Shea Rejects Coaching Legend Status

Mike O’Shea, head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, humbly rejects the suggestion that his fourth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup makes him a coaching legend in the Canadian Football League.

Mike O’Shea, head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, humbly rejects the suggestion that his fourth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup makes him a coaching legend in the Canadian Football League. He holds coaches like Hugh Campbell, Don Matthews, and Wally Buono in high regard and believes they are on another level.

