Winnipeg Blue Bombers Coach Mike O'Shea Rejects Coaching Legend Status

Mike O’Shea, head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, humbly rejects the suggestion that his fourth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup makes him a coaching legend in the Canadian Football League. He holds coaches like Hugh Campbell, Don Matthews, and Wally Buono in high regard and believes they are on another level.

Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Toronto Argonauts Winnipeg Blue Bombers in control of finishing atop respective divisions. Chad Kelly and Co. come off their third — and final — bye week preparing to host the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night. Toronto (7-1) remains atop the East Division, just ahead of the Montreal Alouettes (6-3), who have won four straight.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo took first-team reps with the Montreal Alouettes' offence Tuesday after missing the team's past two games with an upper-body injury. Following practice, Alouettes head coach Jason Maas announced that Fajardo will start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

winnipeg blue bombers calgary stampeders

