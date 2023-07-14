Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients Inside

Israeli forces battle Hamas militants outside Gaza's biggest hospital, trapping newborns and patients inside. The Israeli army claims Hamas uses the hospital as a command base, while hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Supplies are dwindling and there is no electricity to run life-saving equipment.
