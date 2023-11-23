Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Disclosing Secrets

A jury has declared former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay guilty of disclosing secrets to targets of police interest in violation of the Security of Information Act. Evidence reveals that authorities were gravely worried about Jay's actions. He was the director general of the RCMP's National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre and had access to highly classified information on terror cells and criminal networks.

During a search of his apartment, 400 classified documents related to national security were found





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Leaking Secret InformationCameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official, has been found guilty of breaching Canada’s Security of Information Act by leaking secret information to targets of international criminal investigations.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Former RCMP official found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets lawA jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law. Jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Leaking Secret InformationA jury has found Cameron Ortis, the former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secret information to police targets, guilty of all charges against him. The former civilian RCMP member faced six charges in total, including multiple counts under the Security of Information Act, the law meant to protect Canada's secrets. Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer stated that a severe sentence is appropriate for someone in Ortis' position. Ortis' defense lawyer expressed disbelief and disappointment with the jury's decision.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Disclosing SecretsFormer RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis has been declared guilty of disclosing secrets to targets of police interest. Authorities were concerned about Ortis's next actions. A laptop with a user folder named 'Batman' was found during a covert search at Ortis's apartment.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Database search found no evidence RCMP official accused of leaking worked undercover, jury hearsCameron Jay Ortis, right, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, leaves the Ottawa Courthouse following a break in proceedings in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Former Boss Shaken by Evidence in RCMP Intelligence Official's TrialCameron Ortis's former boss expresses shock and concern after seeing emails and documents recovered from Ortis's computer in the trial. The former RCMP intelligence director is charged with disclosing classified information.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »