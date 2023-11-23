Former RCMP official found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law

A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law. Jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so. Ortis, 51, had pleaded not guilty to all charges, including breaking the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.

He testified he offered secret material to targets in a bid to get them to use an online encryption service set up by an allied intelligence agency to spy on adversaries. The Crown argued Ortis lacked authority to disclose classified material and that he was not doing so as part of a sanctioned undercover operation. Following the verdict, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger said that Ortis's bail would be revoked prior to sentencing





