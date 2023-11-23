Quebec Becomes First Province to Pass Right-to-Repair Legislation

Quebec has become the first province to pass right-to-repair legislation, a move that has drawn praise from the aftermarket sector but criticism from automakers. Just weeks later, in its fall economic statement, the federal government promised to move to prevent manufacturers from refusing to provide the means of repairs of devices and products.

David Adams, president of the Global Automakers of Canada (GAC), said consumers already had the right to repair their own vehicles, and manufacturers are supplying data, tools and information under the 15-year-old Canadian Automotive Service Information Standard (CASIS) agreement. “The aftermarket sector has always been an essential part of the automotive industry here in Canada, but we find it rather disconcerting and problematic that the government would dictate what manufacturers need to do and supply,” said Adams, whose group represents overseas brands. The wide-ranging legislations passed on Oct. 3, prohibits the sale of goods for which obsolescence is planne





Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by provinceLONGUEUIL, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $900-million federal contribution over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec.

Feds will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by provinceThe investment will directly create 8,000 social and affordable housing units, including 500 that will be earmarked for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

