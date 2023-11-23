Conservatives accused of abandoning Ukraine by voting against free trade deal

The Liberal government accused Conservatives on Wednesday of abandoning Ukraine by voting overwhelmingly against an updated free trade deal that promotes carbon pricing. Most of the Conservative caucus voted nay on the deal in the House of Commons at second reading Tuesday, triggering a chorus of heckling from the government benches. The issue surfaced again during question period on Wednesday, with the Conservatives and Liberals exchanging blows and accusing each other of betraying Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was just trying to score "small political points" at the expense of supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia





