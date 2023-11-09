Saskatchewan Party accuses NDP MLA of involvement in legislature incident

The Saskatchewan Party government has accused an Opposition NDP MLA of being involved in an incident that earlier this week shut down proceedings at the provincial legislature. Saskatoon University MLA Jennifer Bowes was at the centre of the allegations from house leader Jeremy Harrison and Premier Scott Moe, both inside and outside the house.Tuesday saw MLAs from both sides discuss the incident.

Moe responded by calling the NDP “a collection of extremist individuals,” to an extended round of applause from his side of the room. Moe said it served in “halting the democratic process for the first time in the history of this province,” and questioned if Beck will “defend the most extreme members” of the NDP caucus. Harrison had been heard Monday saying he hoped NDP members were “pleased” over the disruption. On Tuesday, Harrison pointed at Bowes in the legislature, alleging she “orchestrated” or helped organize the incident. Democracy critic Meara Conway called the statement “a personal accusation,” backed by deputy leader Nicole Saureu





nationalpost » / 🏆 10. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saskatchewan NDP Holds Annual Convention to Address Concerning IssuesThe Saskatchewan NDP party held its annual convention where attendees discussed various concerning issues, including education and healthcare. The convention saw record numbers of attendees and featured guest speakers from different sectors of the province.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Standstill reached between Government of Saskatchewan, Teachers’ Bargaining CommitteeBargaining committees between the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have reached a stalemate.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Opinion: Eby should copy Manitoba NDP's gas tax cutOne NDP government should turn to another NDP government for inspiration, Carson Binda writes.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Sask. pronoun policy low on priority list, according to pollPolling around Saskatchewan's pronoun policy found some Canadians and Saskatchewan residents torn on some topics.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

NDP convention: Bernie Sanders to address party in pre-recorded videoUnited States Sen. Bernie Sanders is throwing his support behind Canada's New Democrats in a pre-recorded video the party aims to play at its policy convention on Friday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

NDP members wrestle with future of party’s deal with Liberals at conventionSome delegates believe NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh should pull out of the confidence-and-supply agreement before the 2025 deadline if the party doesn't get more priorities met.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »