WHO Requests Information from China on Increase in Respiratory Illnesses

The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested detailed information from China regarding an increase in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children. Chinese authorities attributed the increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens. They emphasized the need for enhanced disease surveillance and strengthening the capacity of the health system.





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China willing to provide necessary information on Baltic Sea pipeline probeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

China accuses detained Canadians of espionage, alleges information shared with Canada and alliesChina accuses detained Canadians of espionage, alleges information shared with Canada and allied spy services without their knowledge.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Calls for oversight of Canadian intelligence unit collecting security information on ChinaIntelligence experts argue that the unit within the department of Global Affairs that collects intelligence on security in countries such as China should have the same legislative oversight as Canada's other national security agencies. The Global Security Reporting Program, which was created after the 9/11 attacks, has been criticized as an amateurish attempt to create a mini-spy agency within the department. Former officials claim that diplomats from this program have endangered lives in dangerous parts of the world.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

MSCI’s Non-China Emerging Markets ETF Bigger Than China ETF For The First TimeAssets held by MSCI Inc.’s major ETF for emerging markets outside of China have surpassed those of its China fund for the first time, signaling an erosion in the status of Asia’s largest economy as the preferred investment destination.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

China says official to lead a delegation in China-US nuclear talksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

China says official to lead a delegation in China-US nuclear talksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »