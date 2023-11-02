MSCI’s Non-China Emerging Markets ETF Bigger Than China ETF For The First Time

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

KITCONEWSNOW: Lawyer says a Bitcoin ETF could be approved as soon as ThursdayOne lawyer has suggested that a spot BTC ETF could be approved as soon as Thursday during a special closed-door meeting at the SEC.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bitcoin’s ETF Momentum is Spurring the Biggest Monthly Gains Since JanuaryFifteen years after the unofficial launch of Bitcoin, digital-asset enthusiasts are touting the cryptocurrency as finally being on the verge of mainstream acceptance.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Millennials embrace ETF bonds more than anyone else: StudyAccording to a study from Schwab Asset Management, Millennials are the top generation to include ETFs in their portfolios, with 45% of them including fixed...

KITCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin ETF approval could send Bitcoin to $150,000, says BernsteinBernstein says the approval of a spot BTC ETF could lift Bitcoin’s price to $150,000 by 2025, and El-Erian says the top crypto is gaining safe haven status amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

