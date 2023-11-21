Calls for oversight of Canadian intelligence unit collecting security information on China

An unit within the department of Global Affairs that collects intelligence on security in countries such as China needs the same legislative oversight as Canada’s other national security agencies, intelligence experts say.

One former senior CSIS official described the Global Security Reporting Program, created in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to field a special class of Canadian foreign service officers who were tasked with reporting back to Ottawa on security matters, as a “very amateurish way of foreign affairs trying to create a mini-spy agency within the department.” Phil Gurski, a former senior strategic analyst at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said GSRP diplomats have put the lives of people at risk in dangerous parts of the worl





globepolitics » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs CanadaOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs CanadaOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs CanadaOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

China linked to propaganda campaign targeting Trudeau, Poilievre, says Global AffairsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping listen to opening remarks at a plenary session at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday June 28, 2019.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs CanadaOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs CanadaOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »