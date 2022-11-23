Restaurants Brace for Make-or-Break Holiday Season Amid Pandemic

This holiday season could be a "make-or-break" moment for some restaurants with the sector still struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. B.C.'s hospitality industry is banking on a lucrative December with pandemic loan repayments due in January. But there are fears consumers will curtail holiday spending given the current economic climate. According to industry groups, many restaurants are facing financial challenges and some have even filed for bankruptcy.

Spending on food services remains nine per cent below 2019 levels, and 51 per cent of companies are still either losing money or barely breaking even





Kristy's Take: Restaurants brace for recessionKristy Cameron, host of Ottawa Now on Newstalk 580 CFRA, speaks to restaurants owners who fear Winter may be lean. Mortgage rate ⬆️ Heating bills ⬆️ Food costs ⬆️ Extra spending money ⬇️ Savings ⬇️ Prospects for prosperity ⬇️ I really want to support restaurants, but I'm not paying 18 bucks plus tax and tip for PANCAKES I can cook a better meal at home for 1/4 of the cost. And I know my kitchen is clean!

Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years - BNN BloombergCanada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.

