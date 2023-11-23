Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Disclosing Secrets

A jury has declared former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of disclosing secrets to targets of police interest in violation of the Security of Information Act. Authorities were gravely worried about Ortis's next steps. In 2019, police conducted covert searches at Ortis's apartment and found a laptop with a user folder entitled 'Batman'.





Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Leaking Secret InformationA jury has found Cameron Ortis, the former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secret information to police targets, guilty of all charges against him. The former civilian RCMP member faced six charges in total, including multiple counts under the Security of Information Act, the law meant to protect Canada's secrets. Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer stated that a severe sentence is appropriate for someone in Ortis' position. Ortis' defense lawyer expressed disbelief and disappointment with the jury's decision.

