Stockholm's Bottom-Up Approach to Reduce Traffic Congestion

Due to numerous restrictions imposed on vehicular travel, Amsterdam is known as “The Bicycle Capital of the World.” Strategies to reduce traffic congestion and the associated GHG emissions can be characterized as either being driven upwards by individual jurisdictions or imposed downwards by national authorities. In the case of Stockholm, Sweden’s largest city, the approach has been clearly bottom-up.

The city decided on its own initiative to charge a congestion fee for vehicles entering the city core. With few exceptions, charges would vary by time of entry and departure with no in-and-out privileges. Revenue would be directed to improve public transit.Gunnar Söderholm was one of five key individuals responsible for setting Stockholm’s congestion charge in motion. He told a recentconversation that prior to the start of trials in 2006, 80 per cent of Stockholmers were opposed to the idea. Of the 320,000 people employed in the city centre at the time, over 210,000 commuted from outside every da





DCN_Canada » / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Air Canada says passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom lineAir Canada states that the overhaul of passenger rights will have minimal impact on their financial performance.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada saysMONTREAL — Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line. On a call with analysts Monday, chief financial officer ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada saysMONTREAL — Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line. On a call with analysts Monday, chief financial officer John Di Bert said the financial impact of the reforms will be 'incremental.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada saysAir Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada saysChief financial officer John Di Bert says the financial impact of regulatory changes would put ‘additive pressure’ on costs

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

US regional banks shares surge after Bill Gross says they have hit bottomShares of a handful of U.S. regional banks popped on Thursday after famed bond investor Bill Gross said the danger in investing in them had passed. Gross, a...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »