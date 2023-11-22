Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Leaking Secret Information

Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official, has been found guilty of breaching Canada’s Security of Information Act by leaking secret information to targets of international criminal investigations. A jury found Mr. Ortis guilty of six charges, including four counts of violating the secrets law, as well as breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer. He was placed in handcuffs by Ottawa Police shortly after the verdict was delivered in Ontario’s Superior Court.
He had been out on bail, with strict restrictions, during the trial. Mr. Ortis had a top security clearance and access to sensitive, highly classified information as a civilian member of the. At the time of his arrest, he worked as the civilian director-general for the RCMP National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre. Prior to that, he led a specialized national-security unit in the force called Operations Research. Mr. Ortis’s case garnered significant attention because of the national-security and intelligence communities with which he was involve
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 79. / 51 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »