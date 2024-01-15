Emergency Alert in Alberta Warns of Rotating Power Outages

Saturday evening’s emergency alert in Alberta warning of rotating power outages shows the challenges the province is facing in terms of electricity supply during extreme weather. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports on what is being done to avoid more near misses.The emergency alert that Albertans received on Saturday night shows how much work is going to be needed to adapt to future demand according to Alberta’s utilities minister and electricity experts.

The alert, issued by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), urged Albertans to reduce electricity usage to essentials only to prevent rotating outages. The alert came a few hours after AESO declared a grid alert due to extreme cold, high demand and low imports. On Sunday afternoon, AESO declared another grid alert for the third day in a row, asking Albertans to reduce electricity to essential use only. “We were concerned at one point that we were going to run out of emergency reserves and have to go to rotating outages,” said Leif Sollid communication manager for Alberta Electric System Operato





