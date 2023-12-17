Renewable electricity industry in Alberta faces potential setback with project approval moratorium

For those who study the renewable electricity industry, the six-month moratorium on project approvals slated to come off in February could turn out to be a crucial stumble that costs Alberta its lead. It was just supposed to be a pause, a breather for an overburdened regulator and concerned public to catch up with an industry growing beyond expectations.

But for those who study the renewable electricity industry, as well as for those in it, the six-month moratorium on project approvals slated to come off in February could turn out to be a crucial stumble that costs Alberta its lead, perhaps forever. “It’s unlikely to think this kind of pause and decision will have no impact on investment,” said Sara Hastings-Simon of the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy. “It’s hard to know how large (the impact) is but we’re in a competitive market to attract capital.” As recently as last summer, the sun shone bright and the breezes were favourable for Alberta renewable





