Alberta's renewable energy industry faces uncertainty with project approval moratorium

It was just supposed to be a pause, a breather for an overburdened regulator and concerned public to catch up with an industry growing beyond expectations. But for those who study the renewable electricity industry, as well as for those in it, the six-month moratorium on project approvals slated to come off in February could turn out to be a crucial stumble that costs Alberta its lead, perhaps forever.

"It's unlikely to think this kind of pause and decision will have no impact on investment," said Sara Hastings-Simon of the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy."It's hard to know how large (the impact) is … but we're in a competitive market to attract capital." As recently as last summer, the sun shone bright and the breezes were favourable for Alberta renewables. The Business Renewable Centre, a group that links buyers and producers of renewable energy, said Alberta was on track to see $3.7 billion worth of construction by the end of this year, creating more than 4,500 job





