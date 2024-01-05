RCMP Searching for Missing Man in Southern Alberta

RCMP in southern Alberta are asking for help in their search for a man who went missing on Thursday night near Diamond Valley, Alta. In a news release Friday, Turner Valley RCMP said it was dispatched to assist EMS after 71-year-old Allan Bowman fell out of his truck just before 11:30 p.m. He said he was in a bush area where he could see lights. He believed he was near his home in the area of Highway 22 near 466 Avenue West, south of Diamond Valley.

The Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS and a local fire drone were also used to conduct aerial searches, but all their attempts to find Bowman were unsuccessful. Bowman is described as 6’2” inches (187 centimetres) tall, weighing 108 kilograms (240 pounds), with a fair complexion and brown hair.Police believe he is with his vehicle, described as a grey 2012 Ford F-150 with Alberta licence plate BJD 922 and a bull bar on the front. Anyone with information about Bowman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV New





