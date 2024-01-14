HEAD TOPICS

Every megawatt matters: Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert

  • 📰 CTVCalgary
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 19 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 32%
  • Publisher: 68%

Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.

Alberta, Emergency Electricity Alert, Power Outages, Extreme Cold Warnings, Arctic Air, Officer Shortages

Albertans responded quickly to an emergency electricity alert by unplugging enough to avoid power outages. The province was facing extreme cold warnings with wind-chill readings dropping to -50 C. Meanwhile, Western Canada continued to freeze due to a mass of Arctic air. The Victoria Police Department is ending a hiring incentive to address officer shortages.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.