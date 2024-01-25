Controversial Right-Wing Commentator Tucker Carlson Draws Thousands in Calgary

A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary. Tucker Carlson was fired by Fox News last year after a settlement was reached over false election claims. Four thousand people headed to the Telus Convention Centre for his afternoon speech and two Q-and-A sit-downs. Over 90 minutes, the polarizing figure took repeated aim at the Canadian federal government and the need to "liberate" the country's citizens.

Among Carlson's major gripes were Canada's immigration policy, its "disgusting" media and gender ideology outlook. He criticized MAID, something he referred to as a "genocide," and policy around safe drug supply, accusing the B.C. premier of purposely trying to give children fentanyl. "If you're hassling with that group," he said, "maybe you've got another agenda we should be concerned about.





