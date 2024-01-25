Advocates react to reports of sexual assault allegations against 2018 World Junior hockey players

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police and could face charges relating to an alleged group sexual assault. Several former members of the team have announced leave of absences in recent days.





Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault chargesPolice in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.

