Ontario Finnish Resthome Association's buildings rooted in Sault Ste. Marie for over 50 years

The Ontario Finnish Resthome Association's buildings for seniors, located in a quiet woodland setting at the corner of North Street and Second Line East, has been rooted in Sault Ste. Marie for over 50 years. The concept of a Finnish rest home for the Sault started with Lauri Kovalainen of Windsor, who in the early 1970s was providing personal care to a stranger and later to his wife.

Kovalainen envisioned a way of providing care to seniors in a home with an emphasis on Finnish cultural traditions. Through Kovalainen's contacts in Sault Ste. Marie, the first meeting of what became known as the Ontario Finnish Resthome Association took place on Sept. 1, 1971. By January 1973, OFRA had bought 27 acres of land at the corner of North Street and Second Line East. OFRA had almost 800 members at the time with some mortgaging their homes to help make a Finnish resthome a reality. Suomi Eesti Maja, an affordable-living senior housing project, opened in September 197





