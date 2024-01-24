HEAD TOPICS

Former Fox News Commentator Tucker Carlson to Meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary

Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson is scheduled to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary. Carlson, who was fired by Fox News last year due to false election claims, will speak, be interviewed by Calgary businessman Brett Wilson, and have a conversation with Smith.

A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary. He left Fox News after a settlement was reached over false election claims. According to Carlson's itinerary on his website, he will speak before being interviewed by Calgary businessman Brett Wilson and then have a conversation with Smith.

