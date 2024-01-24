Former Fox News Commentator Tucker Carlson to Meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary

A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary. He left Fox News after a settlement was reached over false election claims. According to Carlson's itinerary on his website, he will speak before being interviewed by Calgary businessman Brett Wilson and then have a conversation with Smith.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.