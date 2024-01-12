Multiple Incidents in Calgary and New York

Two homes in Auburn Bay were fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters had to battle not only the fire but also the elements. The mother of a teenage murder victim in Calgary has broken her silence, expressing how her life hasn't been the same since the tragedy. Downtown businesses in Calgary are frustrated with the snow removal process in bike lanes, claiming it is not their responsibility.

Donald Trump defied a judge by giving a courtroom speech on the final day of his New York civil fraud trial. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of users' images in advertising. Several major cities in the US have approved or proposed property tax hikes due to inflation, high interest rates, infrastructure issues, and increased demand for services





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fatal Shooting in Northwest Calgary, New Zealand Runner Stops in Calgary, Negative Views on Federal Government, Tax Breaks for Canadians, Passenger Falls from AirplaneFatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say. Canmore resident group asks government for environmental assessment of developments. 'One foot in front of the other': New Zealand runner stops in Calgary on cross-Canada run for childhood cancer. Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows. It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024. Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries. Ontario man charged after suspected $6

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Head-on Collision Closes Intersection in CalgaryA head-on collision in Calgary has closed the intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. Emergency crews responded to the crash and are urging the public to avoid the area.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Police Investigating Deaths of Two Individuals in Calgary HomePolice were called to a home in Calgary to check on the welfare of a woman who hadn't been heard from for several days. The woman, identified as pilot Christina Thomson, was found deceased along with another individual. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary Clinic Advocates for Psychedelic-Assisted TherapyA Calgary clinic is working to push a promising form of therapy forward, while advocating for better access in Canada.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Calgary to Recruit 50 Additional Police OfficersCalgary is set to recruit 50 additional police officers next year funded by the provincial government. The plan is to deploy the first 25 officers within the next few months.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Candlelight Vigil Held for Shed Fire Victims in CalgaryFriends and family of Trent Rider and Lisa Manywounds, two of the three people killed in a shed fire in northwest Calgary, held a candlelight vigil at the site on Dec. 14.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »