Bonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets Wrap

Bonds surge as CPI surprises, leading to a rally in stocks. Japan's economy weakens due to a weak yen and inflation. Gaza hospitals in focus as Biden urges restraint in Israel. Mitsubishi Heavy supports battery-management startup Element Energy. Schonfeld ends partnership talks with Millennium and secures billions elsewhere. House passes spending plan, easing threat of government shutdown. Ken Griffin predicts Miami could replace NYC as finance capital.

Stocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that Fed hikes are over. TSX index up 1.6% on strength in finance and base metals. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially stressed and close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

