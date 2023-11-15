Nick Tetz Aims to Win Back-to-Back PBR Canada National Finals Titles

Last year, Nick Tetz realized a dream when he was crowned the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Rider) Canada champ. If Tetz can repeat in Edmonton this weekend, he'll become the first to win back-to-back PBR Canada National Finals titles. 'I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to it,' he said. 'This is something that has been on my mind since the beginning of the year and to be in the position that I'm in is awesome and kind of within that striking distance.' He's just 68.

5 points behind Cody Coverchuk. 'It's whatever (pressure) I put on myself and it's something that I care about a lot but at the end of the day, I'm just there to ride bulls and have fun.' He has one of the top percentages in Canada this season, having gone 31 for 46. 'I would say being 92 in Calgary at bullbustin' this year. Cody Snyder puts on a great event every single year there and to be 92 in your hometown and to have a walk-off ride to win it is pretty special and I don’t know if anything is quite going to top that besides maybe winning another Canadian title.

