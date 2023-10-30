Water and fuel ‘being diverted by Hamas’ to facilitate terror operations

Ms Hausdorff says Israel is “facilitating the provision of humanitarian aid by third parties” to Gaza where “this aid will not be diverted to Hamas”.

“Anyone who has followed the last 16 years of Hamas’ control of Gaza know that that is impossible to guarantee,” she told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “Israel is, of course, facilitating the transfer of humanitarian aid from the Americans, from the British population, and international aid organisations also.

“The difficulty here … is that Hamas has a documented history of diverting these supplies and of using it to bolster its terror infrastructure.”

Israel-Hamas war: The victory Hamas has already wonHamas is not as exposed as the Islamic State — not even close. Hamas and its terrorists have held or expanded their popular support across the Muslim world. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms. Read more ⮕

‘Iran is fuelling Hamas out of desperation’: Jordan Peterson on Israel-Hamas warPsychologist and public intellectual Jordan Peterson has revealed he suspects the unfolding Israel-Hamas war was provoked by Iran in order to derail the Abraham Accords. Read more ⮕

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Belittles Reports of AdvancesIsrael signals intent to encircle Gaza's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Belittles Reports of AdvancesIsrael signals intent to encircle Gaza's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Dismisses Reports of Deep AdvancesIsrael signals intent to encircle Gaza's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israeli forces and claims to have hit Israeli tanks. Read more ⮕