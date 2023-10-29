Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Belittles Reports of Advances

Hamas says it is engaging Israeli troops in Gaza, belittles reports of deep advances by enemy.At least 59 UNRWA staff in Gaza killed.Jerusalem/Gaza:

The phone and internet cuts appeared to be easing on Sunday, according to Gaza residents. But they have severely hampered rescue operations for casualties of Israeli barrages wreaking destruction, especially on northern Gaza City, site of Hamas’s government and command centres.

Ahmed said he only found out on Sunday that his cousin had died in an air strike two days previously due to the blackout.Israeli Defence Force (IDF) fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including operational command centres, look-out posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts, in the last 24 hours, the military said on Sunday.Getty headtopics.com

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages. An Israeli Defence Forces bombardment strikes in northern Gaza near large areas covered in white smoke not believed to be caused by the bombardment on as seen from Sderot, Israel.Western countries have generally backed what they say is Israel’s right to self-defence. But there has been mounting international outcry over the toll from the bombing and calls for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach Gaza civilians.

Israel said there were several rocket or mortar launches from Lebanon at its territory, and that it was returning fire.Credit:White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that Israel must use every means possible to distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas in Gaza. headtopics.com

