‘Iran is fuelling Hamas out of desperation’: Jordan Peterson on Israel-Hamas war

In an exclusive Australian interview with Sky News, Dr Peterson told Andrew Bolt why he believes the unfolding conflict in the Middle East is “the last gasp” for totalitarian states like Iran.

“In its latest guise, the Palestinians are playing the role of the unjustly oppressed, once you accept that story it’s easy to get your back up about it.” Dr Peterson suggested Iran pushed Hamas into carrying out the brutal October 7 terrorist attack on Israel which left 1,400 Israeli civilians dead and sparked retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Dr Peterson revealed that he believes Hamas is being funded by Iran “out of desperation” to derail peace plans in the Middle East that began when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. headtopics.com

“Iran fuelled Hamas out of desperation, because they know peace is about to break through and it isn’t obvious to me that the countries that signed the Abraham accords – and made peace with Israel - are going to retreat from that,” he said.

“This could well be the last gasp of the brutal dictators. The Abraham accords are not dead yet - I’m hoping that countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia may still be onboard - it may still be salvageable.” headtopics.com

