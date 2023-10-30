It will soon get ‘very nasty’ in the Queensland Labor camp following poll results

LNP MP Garth Hamilton says he is “glad” the support for Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government is waning among the public.

This comes after a Courier Mail poll indicated support for David Crisafulli is on the rise in Queensland. “They’ve been a long time coming - I think it’s taken a while for us to get out of that COVID phase and maybe for people to have a look around Queensland and see the state … we’re in,” Mr Hamilton told Sky News host Rita Panahi.

“We’ve got a long way to go … we’ve got a premier who’s shown every bit just like Andrews or McGowan, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to stay in power. “Does it mean the end of Labor? No, it doesn’t; I think it just means things are going to get very nasty in the Labor camp.” headtopics.com

