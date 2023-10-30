Hamas using hostages to play a ‘cynical game’

Hamas is using the more than 200 hostages it has held in Gaza to play a “cynical game,” according to former Israeli ambassador to Australia Mark Sofer.

“Releasing two here, releasing two there, perhaps it’ll stop the ground offensive or whatever,” Mr Sofer told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “They are quite simply not serious – they're not serious because we’re talking here about a … Jihadist slaughter machine.“That’s not going to happen under any circumstance.”

