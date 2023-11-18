RA Chair Urged to Step Down by Six State and Territory Unions

RA chair Hamish McLennan has been given an extended deadline to consider his future as leader of the sport's governing body. Six state and territory unions have demanded his resignation after a calamitous year for the Wallabies. If McLennan refuses to step down, an extraordinary general meeting may be requested to remove him.





