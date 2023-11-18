OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman, Sending Shock Waves Across Tech Industry

The board of the company behind ChatGPT on Friday (Saturday AEDT) fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – to many, the human face of generative AI – sending shock waves across the tech industry. OpenAI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

“Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” OpenAI said in the blog without elaborating.Greg Brockman, OpenAI president and co-founder, who stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle, quit the company, he announced on messaging platform X late on Friday. “Based on today’s news, i quit,” he wrote. The departures blindsided many employees who discovered the abrupt management change from an internal message and the company’s public facing blo





🏆83. FinancialReview » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Sam Bankman-Fried: Sam Bankman-Fried thought hedge fund could cover $12.5b debt to FTXThe FTX founder told jurors that while he was concerned about the Alameda liability, it did not alarm him.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: OpenAI is in talks to sell shares at $US86 billion valuationThe artificial intelligence start-up behind ChatGPT is negotiating the transaction, known as a tender offer, with potential investors, say sources.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: OpenAI offers to pay for ChatGPT customers’ copyright lawsuitsAt its first showcase, the ChatGPT creator unveiled an app store, a new AI model, and a legal strategy for copyright infringement suits

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australia inflation: Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia says private capital is an area of opportunityThe surge in bond rates is creating seismic shifts in global asset allocations. Super funds are poised to take advantage.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down from Stand in Fraud TrialSam Bankman-Fried has concluded his testimony in his criminal fraud trial, delivering potentially damaging blows to his defense. Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Cross-Examination in Fraud CaseSam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of FTX, faced cross-examination in a criminal fraud case against him. Prosecutors questioned him about the use of FTX customer funds to support his sister hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »