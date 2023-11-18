Indigenous Australians Fear Leaving Homes Due to Abuse and Racism

Indigenous Australians are afraid of leaving their homes for fear of abuse and racism, crisis counsellors say, with calls to the national helpline for First Nations people surging after the No vote in the Voice referendum. A quarter of all calls to 13YARN, a 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention service designed and delivered by Indigenous people, have been about racism and abuse since the October 14 vote.

That compares to just 10 per cent of calls to the helpline during November last year. Aunty Marj Anderson, national program manager of 13YARN, says crisis supporters have been fielding a record number of calls from people reporting racism and abuse.Australians rejected an Indigenous Voice to parliament last month, with 59 per cent of the country voting No. The referendum had proposed to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the Constitution, and was one of the key proposals of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, signed in 2017. In the week following the referendum, 13YARN fielded 629 call





