After more than a month of farce, Eddie Jones has finally resigned as Wallabies coach, but Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan should join him so the shattered team can recover from their well-intentioned leadership.

The pair assured each other’s mutual destruction when McLennan failed to rein in his erring protégé as publicity about Jones’ future career prospects undermined the Wallabies during their disastrous World Cup campaign in France.has been covering the woes of Rugby Australia since Dave Rennie was sacked as coach in January in favour of Jones.

Before signing on with the Wallabies, Jones had been assured the game’s finances would be supercharged through an injection from private equity and reform measures to allow for greater high-performance alignment. Private equity has not come to the party and, following the Wallabies’ World Cup flop,including several psychologists brought in to change the mindset of players after years of underperformance. headtopics.com

Since news of Jones’ flirtation with Japanese rugby officials, there have been ongoing calls for his resignation, but instead of taking dynamic control of the deepening scandal, Rugby Australia turned itself into a still life. Rugby fans were kept in the dark while the madness swirled but behind the scenes, both sides had staked their exit strategies: it now emerges Jones had clauses that allow him to walk away from the Wallabies coaching job at the end of 2023 if things went belly up.

In such a mutually beneficial arrangement, Jones gallantly defended McLennan, saying the RA chair had a pretty good idea of what needs to be done. “He just can’t do it at the moment… he’s got all the political obstacles, he’s got financial obstacles. And it just can’t be done in time,” he said. headtopics.com

