Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan Refuses to Resign After World Cup Disappointment

Hamish McLennan says he will not resign as Rugby Australia chairman after the Wallabies’ disappointing World Cup campaign and the subsequent resignation of coach Eddie Jones, less than 10 months into a five-year deal.McLennan was the driving force behind the recruitment of Jones for his second stint in the role after his previous incarnation ended nearly 20 years ago in 2005.
It was also revealed he had taken part in a secret interview with the Japanese Rugby Football Union just days before the start of the tournament.Jones told RA officials there was no substance to the story, despite multiple news outlets from Australia, England and Japan reporting that he has a second interview lined up next month in Japan.
“I want to stay to deliver the 2027 World Cup in Australia,” McLennan told this masthead in a statement. “That has always been the big prize for Australian rugby.“More destabilisation will just make matters worse just when we’re about to break through. Life is not a continuous line of perfect calls and success.“I came to rugby to find a way to fix it when it all fell over and despite the sad Eddie situation, this is another hurdle we’ll overcome. headtopics.com
Chief executive Phil Waugh is in Sydney and is likely to face a press conference, either on Monday or Tuesday. He was instrumental in Australia winning hosting rights to the 2027 World Cup but conceded after the Wallabies 40-6 loss to Wales that the code was at “rock bottom”.McLennan says centralisation must be achieved to get the code out of its precarious predicament.