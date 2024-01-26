'Not changing Australia Day': Albanese govt confirms January 26 public holiday will stay after protesters demand the date be moved The Albanese government has made a call on the future of Australia Day, after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets nationwide demanding the date of the public holiday be changed.The Australia Day public holiday will continue to be marked on January 26, the Albanese government has confirmed amid a heated debate over the issue.

As tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on Friday to demand the date be changed, Treasurer Jim Chalmers declared moving the day was not being proposed. Mr Chalmers said while the government understood and respected the differing views on the public holiday, Labor was"not changing Australia Day". "We understand that Australia Day is difficult for some people and we respect that," he told reporters in Logan, Queensland where a citizenship ceremony was being hel





