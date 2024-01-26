Labor's Fate Hangs on Treasury Advice

The turning point towards a broken promise came at the end of last week. Only then did Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers have the formal advice from Treasury to justify a decision that would put their integrity on the line and shape Labor’s fate at the next election.

The prime minister and treasurer took the weekend to consider the Treasury conclusions: that changing the stage 3 tax package was the single best way to help households with the cost of living, they could do it without putting pressure on inflation, and they could encourage more people into work.This was a game-changer. The conclusions answered one of the key anxieties among Labor caucus members during a meeting last November that, it is now clear, opened the door to a new policy. The message from MPs was that Australians on middle incomes were desperate for more help with their household costs and could not wait until the May budget to see more action from Canberra. The Treasury advice finally revealed the best way to answer that cal





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor MP Julian Hill's Comments on Benjamin Netanyahu Put Him at Odds with Party LeaderLabor MP Julian Hill's comments about Benjamin Netanyahu have caused a rift within the party, as they differ from the stance of party leader Anthony Albanese. Hill criticizes Israel's offensive in Gaza and calls for measures to respond.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Labor Caucus Members Meet with Prime Minister to Discuss Cost of Living MeasuresLabor caucus members have been called to Canberra on Wednesday for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to canvass new measures to cut the cost of living, as the government works on energy subsidies and other proposals to deliver help to households.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian Labor Party's Commitment to Uluru Statement From the HeartAnthony Albanese's commitment to the Uluru Statement From the Heart and the challenges faced by the Australian Labor Party in pursuing Indigenous rights.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Labor's bold move to help workers with cost of living sparks political fightWorkers on average incomes are being singled out for help in a bold Labor move to adjust tax and spending policies to help millions of households with the cost of living, sparking an incendiary political fight over stage three tax cuts that cost $323.6 billion over a decade.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Former Northern Territory Labor MP Criticizes Current GovernmentFormer Northern Territory Labor MP Scott McConnell criticizes the current government for neglecting remote communities and using indigenous disadvantage as a commodity.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Labor calls for tougher rules on supermarket pricesSupermarkets could face tougher rules on how they set prices or stiffer penalties from consumer complaints, with the Albanese government arguing big retailers should be passing on savings in grocery bills in a cost-of-living crisis.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »