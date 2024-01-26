Australia Day: A Moment of Controversy

In the aftermath of the Voice referendum, Australia Day seems both ever more untenable and ever more entrenched. Doubtless, a large proportion of the 39.9 per cent who voted yes in October would have had misgivings celebrating January 26, if they marked it at all. There are “no” voters, I dare say, who felt the same. But it is hard now to foresee a change in the date of the national day even though it will never be truly national.

In what feels like an increasingly fragmented country, it is the 60 per cent who rejected the Indigenous Voice to parliament who effectively hold the pen when it comes to drafting the terms and conditions of nationhood. Australia Day will therefore stay, even though it continues to cause so much anguish for First Nations people and commemorates a moment of British conquest. Any attempt to change the date will be framed by Peter Dutton’s Liberal Party as an expression of elite contempt for Middle Australia, and an attempt to rob ordinary Australians of their cultural heritage – the modern-day playbook of the global populist righ





