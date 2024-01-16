Australia vs West Indies: First Test begins with Australia's new-look XI

Australia's new-look XI will face the West Indies in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first. Steve Smith will have to wait for his chance to open the batting. This is the first time since 1980 that Australia has chosen to bowl first in Adelaide. Follow the live blog for updates.





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Australia Cricket Association CEO proposes Aboriginal theme for Perth TestWestern Australia Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews suggests adopting an Aboriginal theme for the Perth Test, similar to the AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Steve Smith to replace David Warner as Australia's Test openerDebate continues over who should replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener, with Steve Smith winning the race. Former coach Justin Langer expresses disappointment over Bancroft's non-selection. Matthew Renshaw added to the squad, while Green returns at No.4.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Warner discusses Boxing Day TestAustralian opener David Warner has anointed Victorian Marcus Harris as the batsman best placed to serve as his replacement for the Test series against the West Indies next month.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Pat Cummins personally calls Cameron Bancroft after Test squad snubAustralian skipper Pat Cummins personally called Cameron Bancroft after he was left out of the Test squad to face West Indies. Bancroft, statistically the best batter in the Sheffield Shield, was disappointed by the decision and many believe it is a snub to the Shield competition. Cummins wanted to assure Bancroft that the decision had nothing to do with him.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

West Australian Premier says state on track for net zero emissions by 2050West Australian Premier Roger Cook says his state is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but internal modelling suggests otherwise.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »