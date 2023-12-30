12 Things the Albanese Govt Must Do for Australia's Future

The Australian Government must make some difficult decisions on everything from migration to energy, to defence and the culture wars, to ensure our nation's best days are still ahead of us. Alexander Voltz reflects on the year and highlights the importance of the referendum and the celebration of the coronation of His Majesty The King in May.





From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

Anthony Albanese helps serve meals to thousands at Sydney charity lunchPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has embodied the spirit of community togetherness this Christmas, helping serve meals to 3,000 poor and hungry people at Australia's biggest charity lunch in Sydney.

Defence expert criticizes Albanese government's contribution to Red Sea taskforceThe government's decision to send 11 personnel to an international naval task force rather than a warship has been described as 'embarrassing', with a defence expert dismissing Defence Minister Richard Marles's claim that Australia is doing the 'heavy lifting' in the Indo-Pacific.

Anthony Albanese outlines government's challenges and opportunities for 2023Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discusses the challenges and opportunities his government faces in 2023, including the international economic situation, national security, climate change, and promoting fairness in society.

Radio Veteran Neil Mitchell Grills Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Fiery InterviewRadio veteran Neil Mitchell uses his final day as 3AW Mornings presenter to conduct a heated interview with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, questioning him on various controversial topics.

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Caucus members were expecting the prime minister and foreign minister to side with the United States or repeat their decision six weeks ago when Anthony Albanese spent weeks negotiating a statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, that warned against an Israeli siege or blockade in Gaza. Albanese and Wong made a big call instead. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They made this call in great secrecy, which meant others in the government only learnt the news when they woke on Wednesday morning, but they had to act with great care. Caucus members disagree about the outcome because some lean to the Israeli view while others are acutely aware of the Palestinian deaths. This makes it easy for Labor’s conservative critics in the media to play up a caucus split.

