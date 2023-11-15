Melbourne's Top Deal-Makers and Their Lunch Venues

If there’s a word that keeps coming up when surveying Melbourne’s top deal-makers on suitable lunch venues, it’s. Business lunches are a bit shorter, and more serious. Partners are less likely to be invited. Business and pleasure are kept distinct. But even Melbourne’s most publicity-shy power players still need to market themselves. To do so, subtly, they seek out restaurants with discreet booths, or, even better, private rooms.

Where bankers go is, of course, also determined by the purpose of the lunch. Melbourne dealmaker David Williams thinks of lunching like dating, and says the stage of the relationship is key. At prospecting lunches with potential clients the key is to show skill and gravitas. There’ll be no booze, travel or degustation menu: spending too much money or time suggests a lack of restraint.The limited edition sculpture called “Salmon Man” by artist Jon Eiseman. Then there are lunches with existing clients – a more enticing affair. It pays to show off at a place like, but an astute financier shouldn’t go overboard on the win

