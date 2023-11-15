Daisy Pearce to Watch Geelong vs Melbourne AFLW Semi-Final

Daisy Pearce, assistant coach at Geelong, will watch her current club take on former side Melbourne in an AFLW semi-final on Sunday. She now sits adjacent to Cats AFLW coach Dan Lowther inside Geelong’s headquarters, where only lightweight dividers separate desks. Pearce expressed her love for Melbourne and her desire to see her former teammates succeed, but acknowledged that once you start working for a club, you become fully committed to that team.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Politicians urge Melbourne school children to stay away from pro-Palestine protestThree senior politicians have advised students to not participate in a planned pro-Palestine rally next week, insisting kids should be kept out following shocking scenes at a demonstration last week.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Melbourne Burger Joint Owner Receives Death Threat and Takes Drastic MeasuresThe Palestinian-Australian owner of a popular Melbourne burger joint that was firebombed has revealed the drastic move he made after receiving a death threat. Hash Tayeh, the owner of Burgertory, was forced to call in the police after a social media threat that he would become a “Shahid”, an Islamic term for a Muslim martyr. His wife and child are now living in a safe house due to the threats.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop Could Receive More Funding Despite CriticismInfrastructure Minister Catherine King has suggested that additional funding could be allocated to Melbourne 's suburban rail loop, even if the independent infrastructure adviser advises against it. The $125 billion project, criticized for its poor business case, is part of the government's plan to build more than 1 million new houses and improve infrastructure in greenfield sites.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

THEAGE: More funding for Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop depends on housing prioritiesThe Commonwealth government could provide more funding for Melbourne ’s Suburban Rail Loop if it can help advance the government’s housing priorities. However, federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King made it clear that any additional funding for the mega project hinges on the actual cost – an amount that is still in dispute.

Source: theage | Read more »

THEAGE: Melbourne's Rental Crisis Leaves Suburbs Stripped of Affordable Homes Melbourne ’s rental crisis has left suburbs within 15 kilometres of the CBD without affordable homes, causing concerns about worsening conditions across the city. Renters are skipping meals and experts fear for the city’s liveability as families are forced to move further away from jobs to find affordable housing.

Source: theage | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: Promising Melbourne Cup horse Cleveland scratched due to elevated temperaturePromising Melbourne Cup horse Cleveland has been scratched from the race due to an elevated temperature, just hours after being cleared by Racing Victoria veterinarians. Trainer Kris Lees reported the condition to stewards, leading to the withdrawal. However, Lees still has another runner, Irish import Kalapour, in the race.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »