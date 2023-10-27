Maverick adventurer Ted Ryko's unique record of Arnhem Land communities in early 20th century

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onAboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this story has images of people who have died.

Fahey had sprained his ankle near the Northern Territory border, rendering him unable to complete the arduous journey. Armed with a Kodak 3A camera, Ryko documented his travels as he followed the telegraph line through the remote outback on his bike, stumbling upon"He would arrive at waterholes with no water, wells where there were dead dingoes and cows fermenting and rotting in them," Ms Adler said."On one occasion his bike broke down and he had to fix it, another time he had to carry his bike across 40 miles of sand dunes, because he simply couldn't ride the sand dunes.

"Having the camera didn't actually help him at that point, as the authorities thought he was taking photos and sending them back to Germany," Ms Adler said.Ryko accumulated maps with facts and distances, as well as photographs detailing property, farmland, stock, water sources, vegetation and Aboriginal settlements during subsequent Northern Territory adventures. headtopics.com

Asked to help a missionary build a church on the island, he enjoyed introducing local children to his mysterious camera and bicycle — things they had never see before. Some of Ryko's more staged, melodramatic photos also indicate a shared sense of humour with his friends.

Not knowing if or when they would be killed by the invaders, the elders took matters into their own hands, defending their territory by killing their captors. Ryko translated and penned a "proto-treaty" of sorts on behalf of the Crocodile Islanders involved, which he in turn delivered to the Northern Territory government. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick to succeed CEO James GormanThe head of investment banking and trading was one of three internal candidates, as James Gorman steps down in January after 14 years at the helm. Read more ⮕

Land council’s shock Yes campaign spendCentral Australia’s peak organisation representing local Indigenous people spent more than half a million dollars promoting the Voice. Read more ⮕

‘It is like entering a foreign land’: Staff and students prepare for return after school tragedySt Andrew’s Cathedral School will re-open on Monday after the murder of water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕

‘Cloud-cuckoo-land’: minister says she didn’t know about Games plansOne of two ministers responsible for Victoria’s Commonwealth Games says she was kept in the dark about plans to axe the event, and did not mislead parliament. Read more ⮕

Major land and sea search underway for helicopter carrying man and dog near Port StephensThe helicopter left Cessnock yesterday morning but failed to arrive at an airfield on Wallis Island, near Forster. Read more ⮕

Santos-linked company buys land on controversial Hunter Gas Pipeline route, fuelling landholder tensionAlong the route of Santos's controversial pipeline farmers opposed to the project suddenly noticed survey pegs. When they did a title search they found some familiar names — the directors of the company negotiating land access for Santos. Read more ⮕