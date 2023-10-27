More Canberrans finding their feet in Australia's 'least walkable city', household travel survey finds

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThe car is still king in the capital but more Canberrans are deciding to walk rather than drive, a study has found.The increase in walking is likely due to more housing in town centres, and more people working from homeThe latest ACT household travel survey tracks how Canberra and Queanbeyan residents move around the region — an estimated 1.4 million trips a day.

The only statistically significant change was that more people were walking in 2022 than in 2017, when the previous study was carried out.Motor vehicles were by far the most commonly used mode of transport (75 per cent).

However, it estimated that walking was significantly more common in the inner north and inner south than in other areas. "While Canberra has been deemed the least-walkable city in Australia because we are so spread out, the data shows that this can change."The latest transport data shows Canberrans are now using buses and the light rail to the same extent they were before the pandemic. headtopics.com

"These improvements are about making it as easy and as comfortable as possible to use public transport in Canberra and will encourage even more people to jump on board," he said. Mr Steel said it was also important to balance the needs of drivers and people who were unable, or preferred not, to drive.

