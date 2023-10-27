Land council’s shock Yes campaign spend

In the lead-up to the referendum, the Central Land Council spent $602,635 to fund a Voice information team manned by three full-time staff and two casuals.

But chief executive Les Turner told a senate estimates hearing that the CLC did not use Commonwealth funds to bankroll the campaign. “Our executive committee and council endorsed forming a small team to inform communities about the Voice and the referendum to support informed voting,” he said on Friday.

The team conducted 31 remote community visits, held public meetings in Tennant Creek and Alice Springs and developed Voice information recordings in eight regional languages and in English.“The information campaign was funded by self-generated income and grants,” Mr Turner said.The CLC consists of 90 traditional owners across Central Australia, elected by communities to represent them. headtopics.com

Under questioning by senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Mr Turner said the CLC sent out a direction to staff to not work on polling booths. “If they did so, they’d have to take leave and work in a private capacity,” he said, agreeing to provide the details of how many staff members did take leave on notice.

But Labor senator Louise Pratt said she felt “uncomfortable” about holding the CLC to account on what staff do when they take official leave.The CLC appeared before the senate estimates alongside the Tiwi Land Council, Anindilyakwa Land Council and Northern Land Council. headtopics.com

Tiwi Land Council said it allocated “a little bit of staff time, maybe” but overall spent “a little bit above nothing and below next to nothing” promoting the referendum.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

‘Cloud-cuckoo-land’: minister says she didn’t know about Games plansOne of two ministers responsible for Victoria’s Commonwealth Games says she was kept in the dark about plans to axe the event, and did not mislead parliament. Read more ⮕

Woman’s body found at central Sydney school as police investigate ‘suspicious’ deathThe woman, who is yet to be formally identified, found at St Andrew’s Cathedral school after emergency services called just before midnight on Wednesday Read more ⮕

‘A lot can happen’: Des’ Titans warning amid three-way fullback shootout — Off-season CentralNRL: Storm Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen says he is out to make his doubters eat their words with reports he is being shopped around. Read more ⮕

Major land and sea search underway for helicopter carrying man and dog near Port StephensThe helicopter left Cessnock yesterday morning but failed to arrive at an airfield on Wallis Island, near Forster. Read more ⮕

Santos-linked company buys land on controversial Hunter Gas Pipeline route, fuelling landholder tensionAlong the route of Santos's controversial pipeline farmers opposed to the project suddenly noticed survey pegs. When they did a title search they found some familiar names — the directors of the company negotiating land access for Santos. Read more ⮕

'Long bloody grind': Why Israeli ground invasion of Gaza is filled with perilIsrael&x27;s army risks being stuck in a military quagmire in any land assault. Read more ⮕