Madonna's Celebration Tour showcases a restless reinvention machine and we love her for it

She's wearing a knee brace, and plodding rather than prancing down a long runway, surrounded by dancers, in front of several thousand adoring, screaming fans. And her bra is shaped into cones. The show has all the style and bravado and the bump-and-grind you'd expect from the self-styled sex goddess.

After all her decades of swallowing and spitting out every other cultural taboo for a woman in music, the age barrier is her last hill to climb. And she's doing it in a crotchless corset and heels.I've found all the fury incredible. Mick Jagger, 80, gets hilarious memes of his limber self being compared to the decrepit Joe Biden who shares his years; Madonna gets headlines scolding,

But amid all the bitching and sniping, and the anguish over these double standards, I don't want us to forget or lose something that was a rapturous joy and liberation to many of my generation: just how astonishingly talented, bold, brave, beautiful and trail-blazing Madonna has always been.

And I just love that for all that she does, and all who she pisses off or provokes and annoys – she is majestically unapologetic.She's appalling sometimes: a deliberate provocateur, a restless reinvention machine, bored when she's not shocking you, unable to resist needling almost everyone. She can be nasty. I remember watching her smash documentary In Bed with Madonna, as she led her bewildered and implausible boyfriend Warren Beatty around the room.

