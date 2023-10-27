‘It is like entering a foreign land’: Staff and students prepare for return after school tragedy

St Andrew’s Cathedral School will set up a special drop-in counselling service and cancel or postpone some exams and assessments as students and staff prepare to return on Monday after the murder of water polo coach Lilie James.

When staff and students return, the school sports centre and Sydney Square, a pedestrian plaza between Town Hall and St Andrew’s Cathedral, will remain out of bounds. “There are no words for what has occurred. It is like entering a foreign land which possesses no words,” she said.

“As you might imagine, today with staff has been very difficult, and your messages of parent support have provided great strength,” she said. John Collier, who was head of St Andrew’s for a decade before he was appointed headmaster of Shore School last year, said independent schools were offering extra counsellors and support. headtopics.com

NSW chair of the Association of Heads of Independent Schools Australia, Gareth Leechman, said the peak body was helping to provide St Andrew’s with additional counselling support. “I know what it’s like to lead a school through tragic circumstances, and there is a ripple effect that will be felt across the school community.”

Read more:

smh »

‘We experience this grief together’: School offers support to students after staff deathStudents at St Andrews Cathedral School will be given counselling, pastoral care and have access to special consideration for exams after the death of staff member Lilie James. Read more ⮕

School pays tribute to ‘adored’ Lilie James as suspected killer’s body foundNSW Police told devastated staff at St Andrews Cathedral School that the death of a young female coach in the gym bathrooms was “a completely unforseeable event”. Read more ⮕

School pays tribute to ‘adored’ Lilie James as suspected killer’s body foundNSW Police told devastated staff at St Andrews Cathedral School that the death of a young female coach in the gym bathrooms was “a completely unforseeable event”. Read more ⮕

Homicide detectives investigate after woman's body found at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolNSW Police say officers were called to a school on Kent Street in the CBD over a concern for someone's welfare. A second crime scene has been set up in the city's eastern suburbs. Read more ⮕

Daniel Andrews gave ‘cock and bull’ excuse to skip Comm Games inquiryLiberal MP David Davis has criticised former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews over his decision not to attend an inquiry into the state’s failed Commonwealth Games event. Mr Davis has called the former premier’s reason for absence a “cock and bull excuse”. “There’s no reason they couldn’t have come,” he told Herald Sun columnist Steve Price. Read more ⮕

Police hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolA prestigious school in Sydney will remain shut tomorrow after the death of a female staff member. Her body was found on school premises overnight. Police investigations are ongoing. Read more ⮕