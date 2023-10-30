Interest rates may rise as a result of migration surge

The arrival of half a million migrants over the past year is adding to inflation pressure and will influence the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision next week, a former RBA economist says.

While working migrants reduce labour shortages in sectors such as hospitality, and dampen wage pressures, economists believe that at least in the short term the net effect of the large migration influx is higher inflation.published last week included a 7.6 per cent annual rise in rents - the highest since 2009.

Mr Bloxham said the surprise surge in migration had driven a sharp fall in rental vacancy rates and a rapid rise in rents, which have in turn also supported housing prices, despite 12 interest rate rises. headtopics.com

“Although per capita household consumption has been falling and is evidence that monetary tightening is working, overall household consumption growth is still positive, despite slowing. With many more people in the economy, there are also many more consumers.“Strong inward migration is also boosting labour supply. Partly as a result of this, the labour market is loosening, albeit very slowly.

The rebound in migration since border closures during the pandemic has been welcomed by employers to fill skills shortages.has also pointed to “strong population growth” from migration as adding to aggregate consumer demand. headtopics.com

Dr Ellis is tipping the RBA will increase the 4.1 per cent cash rate by 0.25 of a percentage point next week.and to work, as a dramatic and unexpected spike in student numbers alarms policymakers,The Albanese government has said the recent rise in migration is a catch-up after border closures during the pandemic and the population is still smaller than the pre-COVID trajectory under the Coalition government.

RBA interest rates: NAB backflips on home loan paymentsNAB abandoned an assurance that it would only increase monthly mortgage repayments on the 12-month “anniversary” of variable home loans, after rapid-fire interest rate rises caught the bank off guard. Read more ⮕

Fresh sign RBA will hikes rates againRetail spending soared higher in September, as shoppers embarked on a spending spree, adding further pressure on the Reserve Bank to hike rates on Melbourne Cup Day. Read more ⮕

‘Difficult balancing act’: RBA trying to control inflation and satisfy consumersThe RBA has a “difficult balancing act” between controlling inflation and also making sure consumers can get through the end of the year, says Bank of America’s head of Australia and New Zealand economics, Vice-President Micaela Fuchila. Read more ⮕

Nikko Asset Management Co-Head Predicts One More Rate Hike by RBAJames Alexander, co-head of global multi-asset at Nikko Asset Management, believes that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will raise the cash rate once more before ending the current cycle. However, he cautions against further rate hikes due to the potential negative impact on job losses. Read more ⮕

Interest rates: Not wanting a fight, Michele Bullock will not call Jim Chalmers’ bluffThe Reserve Bank governor is unlikely to highlight how the Albanese government’s own policies are fuelling inflationary pressures as she ponders higher rates. Read more ⮕

Forget cuts, investors fear the Fed is not done raising interest ratesSome fear that the US central bank is being overly complacent, given inflation remains well above its target, and the improvement appears to be levelling out. Read more ⮕